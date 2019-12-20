Apple Stock Is Headed for Another All-Time High. Here's Why.

Apple shares are headed for yet another all-time high early Friday, getting an extra nudge from Piper Jaffray analyst Michael J. Olson, who reiterated his Overweight rating on the stock while lifting his price target to $305, from $290.

Apple shares are headed for yet another all-time high early Friday, getting an extra nudge from Piper Jaffray analyst Michael J. Olson, who reiterated his Overweight rating on the stock while lifting his price target to $305, from $290. In particular, Olson is bullish on the outlook for the debut of 5G iPhones in late 2020.

“While still three quarters away, the 5G iPhone’s integration into the investor narrative around Apple shares is well underway,” he writes in a research note. Olson and his team surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. iPhone owners, and asked whether they would upgrade to a 5G iPhone for the relatively expensive price of $1,200. The result: 23% said yes, unchanged from a comparable Piper survey in September and up from 18% in June.

“We see this as a strong level of interest given limited 5G marketing chatter to date and the high price point used in our survey,” Olson writes. “Looking into the coming year, Apple is in the midst of a perfect storm,” including strong iPhone 11 demand, better-than-expected performance in both wearables and services and excitement about 5G iPhones.

Olson notes that while the survey used a $1,200 price point, he believes there will be 5G iPhones priced as low as $999, which leads him to conclude that the survey results are too conservative. Olson writes that he is modeling only 3% year-over-year iPhone revenue growth in FY 2021, but adds that there could be a material boost to profits if the company can drive iPhone growth into the mid-to-high single digits.

Apple (ticker: AAPL) on Friday was up about 0.4%, to a record $281.33. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4%.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

