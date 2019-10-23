Apple Stock Hits Record High After Morgan Stanley Sets Top Street Price Target

The bank repeated its Overweight rating on the shares and lifted its price target to $289, up from $247, driven by a bullish assessment of the prospects for the Apple TV+ streaming-video service

The bank repeated its Overweight rating on the shares and lifted its price target to $289, up from $247, driven by a bullish assessment of the prospects for the Apple TV+ streaming-video service

Apple stock hit a record peak Wednesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty repeated her Overweight rating on the shares and lifted her price target to a Street-high $289, up from $247, driven by a bullish assessment of the prospects for the company’s Apple TV+ streaming-video service, which launches Nov. 1.

Huberty writes in a research note that while the market is skeptical that the streaming-video service will be value-creating for Apple (ticker: AAPL), she sees it as accretive to earnings by the September 2021 fiscal year, assuming just one in 10 Apple users sign up by fiscal 2025.

“The market view is that with the launch of TV+, Apple is entering a new, more capital intensive market with a low probability of generating a positive return for shareholders,” she writes. “Based on our in-depth analysis of the accounting treatment and economics behind Apple’s soon to launch streaming video service, we disagree, and see Apple TV+ boosting Services revenue growth by 2 points in FY ‘20, adding 1 point, on average, to Apple EPS in FY ‘21 and beyond, and contributing an incremental $3 per share to Apple’s valuation in our updated $289 sum-of-the-parts-driven price target.”

“With a growing list of catalysts, including accelerating Services growth and multiple expansion ahead of the 5G iPhone launch, and an attractive 8% total dividend plus buyback yield, we continue to view Apple as our top pick into 2020,” she adds.

Read more: Apple’s Streaming Video Could Be Worth $15 a Share, Analyst Says

In the report, Huberty addresses three key questions on Apple TV+.

The first question: How much upside can the streaming service drive to Services estimates? “With an attractive price point at $4.99/month, and wide initial distribution to the Apple installed base via the free year offer, we estimate Apple TV+ can become a $9 billion revenue business with 136 million paid subscribers by FY 2025,” she writes.

The second question: How material is the financial impact from bundling a year of service with device purchases, given ramping video content costs? Huberty says that giving away the service likely means Apple will have to defer about $57 per iPhone sold to be amortized as service revenue over the year the free trial is active for customers who redeem the offer; she calculates that implies about $900 million of net hardware revenue for FY 2020. She assumes Apple capitalizes all content costs on the balance sheet and then amortizes the costs over a three-year period. She sees over $2 billion in costs by FY 2020 year end, resulting in a 1.9% headwind to EPS, already accounted for in her model

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

The third question: Will the service will be dilutive to overall estimates? Huberty notes that Apple has said the launch won’t be material to financial results, and her analysis is largely consistent with that conclusion.

“We estimate that in FY20, the incremental revenue from Apple TV+ will not be enough to offset the hardware deferral,” she writes. “However, we expect Apple TV+ to become accretive by 0.8% in FY21 as previously deferred hardware revenue is amortized as Apple TV+ revenue and free Apple TV+ users convert to paid subscribers, accelerating user growth, which more than offsets the ramp in content costs and operating expenses associated with Apple TV+.”

Apple was up 1.3%, to $242.99, in recent trading. That pushes the stock to a market cap of more than $1.08 trillion, which makes it the most valuable public company in the world, ahead of Microsoft (MSFT), whose market cap is $1.03 billion. The S&P 500 was flat.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.