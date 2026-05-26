Apple Stock Hits New Record Highs as AI Doubts Begin to Fade

As the most searched for stock on Zacks.com, Apple’s AAPL) remarkable rally has accelerated in recent weeks.

Apple has once again captured Wall Street’s full attention as investors pile back into mega-cap technology stocks, with analysts growing increasingly optimistic that the iPhone maker's artificial intelligence strategy may finally be gaining traction.

Reclaiming its spot among the market’s hottest momentum plays, investors appear to be looking for answers on whether the tech giant’s AI narrative is really turning the corner.

AAPL Hits New Record Highs

Apple shares touched new record levels Tuesday, extending a breakout rally that has accelerated ahead of the company’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled for June 8-12.

Investors appear increasingly confident that Apple may be preparing to unveil a more compelling AI roadmap after months of skepticism surrounding its position in the generative AI race.

Since the start of the second quarter, AAPL has surged more than 20% and touched a new intraday record above $311 today as bullish analyst calls and optimism surrounding its upcoming WWDC fueled momentum.

The stock’s recent strength has also been fueled by renewed enthusiasm across the broader technology sector, particularly among companies expected to benefit from the next wave of AI adoption.

Still, Apple’s rise stands out because many investors had spent much of the past year questioning whether the company had fallen behind other big tech giants like Microsoft MSFT), Amazon AMZN), Alphabet GOOGL), and OpenAI in regards to artificial intelligence innovation.



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Apple’s Evolving & Stealthy AI Strategy

Much of the excitement for Apple's stock has centered on its evolving AI strategy, even as critics have argued the company has lagged its Mag 7 big tech peers and OpenAI in the generative AI race.

That skepticism appears to be fading quickly. Analysts now believe Apple’s slower and more deliberate rollout may ultimately position the tech giant as one of the biggest long-term AI winners.

This comes as critics have mostly argued that Apple's AI rollout has lacked excitement, especially compared to competitors that have aggressively launched chatbots, copilots, and enterprise AI tools.

But that narrative has recently started to shift.

Several Wall Street analysts now believe Apple’s slower and more cautious AI rollout may actually position the company well for the next phase of adoption. Instead of racing to release flashy products, Apple has focused on integrating AI more deeply into its existing ecosystem.

Analysts at Bank of America belive Apple could emerge as one of the biggest long-term AI winners because of its control over hardware, software, payments, identity verification, and app distribution.

Meanwhile, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes has suggested that Apple may finally be approaching the point where its AI offerings start to generate real excitement among consumers and investors alike.

Why Apple’s Ecosystem Could Become Its Biggest AI Advantage

Unlike many competitors focused primarily on cloud-based AI tools, Apple has emphasized on-device AI powered directly through iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

That strategy could give Apple a major advantage in privacy, security, and user experience — areas where the company has historically differentiated itself.

Wall Street increasingly believes Apple’s tightly integrated ecosystem may become even more valuable in an AI-driven world. If AI assistants eventually manage everything from search and scheduling to shopping and payments, the company controlling the consumer ecosystem could hold enormous power.

Keeping this in mind, Apple’s installed base of more than 2 billion active devices gives it one of the largest distribution platforms in the world for AI-powered services.

Strong Fundamentals Have Supported the Rally

Beyond AI optimism, Apple’s core business remains incredibly strong.

The company continues to generate enormous cash flow while posting resilient revenue growth, particularly in its high-margin Services segment. Apple also recently announced another massive share buyback authorization and increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, reinforcing confidence among long-term investors.

These shareholder-friendly moves have historically supported Apple stock even during periods of concerns about iPhone demand.

With AI optimism building alongside strong fundamentals, investors appear increasingly willing to push Apple stock to new highs.



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WWDC Could Be the Next Major Catalyst

Aforementioned, investors are now turning their attention toward Apple’s upcoming WWDC event, which is expected to serve as the company’s biggest AI showcase yet.

Wall Street will be closely watching for updates surrounding Siri, Apple Intelligence, app integrations, and potential partnerships that could strengthen Apple’s position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

If Apple delivers meaningful AI upgrades and demonstrates a clearer long-term strategy, many analysts believe its stock could have even more room to run.

Bottom Line

The combination of AI optimism, massive cash generation, and ecosystem dominance has helped turn Apple stock back into one of the market’s biggest momentum stories — and the most searched for stock on Zacks.com. At the moment, AAPL currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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