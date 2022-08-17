Apple Stock Has Upside Potential and New Gadgets on the Way

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Inflation may have finally peaked, and if so, then this could greatly benefit Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock and its stakeholders.

Also, AAPL stock might get a lift soon as Apple prepares to introduce exciting new tech products.

Everybody wants to hop on the latest trend in the market, it seems. From penny stocks to meme stocks, the dream of multi-bagger gains remains alive in 2022.

Yet, let’s not forget about “old reliable”: Apple, the company that introduced the world to smartphones all those years ago. With a $2.7 trillion market capitalization, Apple remains a tech-market powerhouse that today’s traders shouldn’t put on the shelf.

What’s Happening with AAPL Stock?

Truly, AAPL stock is shaping up to become the comeback kid of 2022. Despite all of the volatility, it might not be much longer before Apple shares break through their 52-week high of $182.94.

At the same time, Apple offers a great mix of value and dividends. Specifically, Apple’s trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is quite reasonable, at 27.85.

Furthermore, Apple pays a forward annual dividend yield of 0.56%. Remember, this is about collecting consistent income, not a get-rich-quick scheme.

Let’s get back to basics, though. After all, what made Apple a household name in the first place was the company’s leading-edge products. In that vein, reports have surfaced indicating that Apple’s ready to roll out some blockbuster gadgets soon.

Expect a New Phone, Watch and More from Apple

Reportedly, in anticipated of a rumored release date in September, Apple has already begun recording its iPhone 14 launch event.

It’s even been said (though not confirmed) that Apple will reveal the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, on Sept. 13.

The new Apple Watch model is rumored to have a new body-temperature sensor, while a new “Pro” model might feature new casing and a larger screen. Yet, there might be something even more groundbreaking in the works.

According to TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could announce its augmented and mixed reality headset as soon as January.

Kuo posted some pages from a report on this, on social media.

The analyst went so far as to declare that Apple’s headset “will be the next revolutionary electronics product.”

This might sound like an exaggeration, but Apple has certainly proven its ability to alter the tech landscape as we know it.

What You Can Do Now

There are many reasons to choose to invest in Apple. The company has a gigantic market cap and offers a strong value, as well as a reliable dividend.

However, the crux of the argument for Apple is the company’s tech products. Time and again, Apple knocks it out of the park with innovative new gadgets.

This puts AAPL stock holders at an advantage, and you can enjoy this advantage by considering a long position in Apple today.

