Apple Stock Defies Gravity: 2 Reasons This Tech Titan Isn’t Done Growing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’ve been bearish on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the past, and there are a number of reasons for my worries about Apple stock.

The megacap tech darling has seen its top-line growth rate slow, though cash flows continue to flow in at an incredible rate. The company has also been viewed as an AI laggard, with few levers to pull to accelerate its growth.

That said, Apple stock has clearly been on a tear this year, as the company has surged to a new all-time high and reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization.

With strong fundamentals and an improving growth outlook thanks to its upcoming iPhone launch, there are certainly catalysts to watch.

Let’s dive into the bull case behind why investors may want to consider holding off on taking profits just yet.

More Impressive Products

Investor excitement around AAPL stock has surged, largely due to the Apple Intelligence announcement. Despite slow demand for the Vision Pro, Apple is focusing on developing a cheaper model, addressing price concerns.

Vision Pro 2 is still in the works, but a focus on cost reduction over maximum capability is seen as a smart move. The Vision Pro may target enterprise users, while a more affordable model could cater to the general market.

Apple made strides to catch up with peers since last year, yet it lagged behind in AI, affecting its stock negatively. Despite this, Apple acquired 32 AI startups in 2023, indicating a push to enhance its AI capabilities.

However, progress takes time, and the market seemed to overlook Apple’s efforts compared to its more advanced competitors in AI.

Market skepticism toward Apple’s early AI efforts stemmed partly from the mixed reception of VisionPro, its AI-powered virtual reality glasses. While some praised its immersive experiences, others criticized it as a dud.

The high $3,500 price tag also hindered consumer adoption. Apple further grappled with production challenges and reduced demand forecasts, leading to slashed production numbers and waning consumer excitement.

Strength in AI

Currently lackluster and costly, Apple lacked a clear AI strategy, making its stock unappealing. However, at WWDC 2024, Apple’s launch of Apple Intelligence shifted my view. Despite being a year behind, restricting it to iPhone 15 and newer models impressed me.

CNBC recently highlighted that Apple’s proprietary large language models for Apple Intelligence need approval from the Chinese government.

Despite its partnership with OpenAI, which is not operational in China due to ChatGPT’s restrictions, Apple must seek a local partner there. CCS Insight Chief Analyst Ben Wood emphasized Apple’s need to tailor its AI offerings to meet China’s specific regulatory and market demands.

Wood told CNBC that localizing Apple Intelligence poses a significant challenge, requiring adaptation to local customs, regulations, and specific use cases. Apple’s strong focus on privacy could facilitate acceptance by Chinese regulators, boosting prospects for Apple Intelligence in China.

AAPL Is a Buy

Apple’s robust ecosystem and competitive advantages ensure customer retention. The network effect, switching costs, and strong brand bolster its business, enhancing service value with increased usage, especially evident in the App Store.

Apple’s devices offer unique features for seamless communication within its ecosystem, increasing switching costs for users who leave. The brand’s top-tier reputation adds strength, despite challenges like declining iPhone sales in China and antitrust issues.

Investors find reassurance in Apple’s solid business fundamentals and strong dividend program, making it a worthwhile consideration for long-term investment.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Apple Stock Defies Gravity: 2 Reasons This Tech Titan Isn’t Done Growing appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.