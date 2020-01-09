Apple Stock Climbs to New Record Highs as iPhone Shipments in China Jump 18%

Apple stock is set to move higher on Thursday after hitting fresh record highs yesterday as iPhone sales in China jumped more than 18% in December.

Apple stock climbed to record highs on Thursday as iPhone shipments in China jumped more than 18% in December.

The tech giant shipped around 3.2 million phones in China last month, according to Chinese government data and Barron’s calculations. That was an 18% rise on the previous year, according to Reuters.

Mobile phone shipments in China fell 6.2%, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, but Apple iPhones enjoyed a double digit rise.

Apple’s stock climbed 2.1% to $309.54 in early trading on Thursday.

The stock jumped 1.6% to a record close of $303.19 on Wednesday, hitting a peak of $304.44 along the way as the company reported that App Store customers spent $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day saw a record single-day spend of $386 million. The data rounded off an impressive 2019 for the firm, which was also buoyed by strong fourth quarter results led by AirPods sales.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said the China data added to its bullish thesis on Apple in 2020 and has a price target of $350 in the next twelve months.

He said Apple would continue its upward trajectory through its performance in China and that the 5G super cycle would further help the stock.

“Many investors are asking us: Is all the good news baked into shares after an historic upward move over the last year? The answer from our vantage point is a resounding no,” he said.

Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy increased his target price to $350 with an upside scenario of $380 ahead of the company’s next quarterly earnings later this month.

“Our analysis of foot traffic to retail stores and web traffic to online stores globally shows that Apple is set for a strong finish to calendar 2019.”

He added: “We’re removing tariffs from the model, keeping our iPhone unit estimates unchanged and still expect a positive bias for Apple’s December results.”

Earlier this week Apple got a downgrade from Needham analyst Laura Martin, who cited the stock’s outperformance in 2019. Martin downgraded the stock to Buy from Strong Buy.

