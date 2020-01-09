Apple Stock Climbs to New Record Highs as iPhone Sales in China Jump 18%

Apple stock is set to move higher on Thursday after hitting fresh record highs yesterday as iPhone sales in China jumped more than 18% in December.

The tech giant shipped around 3.2 million phones in China last month, according to Chinese government data and Barron’s calculations. That was an 18% rise on the previous year, according to Reuters.

Mobile phone shipments in China fell 6.2%, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, but Apple iPhone sales enjoyed a double digit rise.

Apple’s stock climbed 1.6% to $308 in early trading on Thursday.

The stock jumped 1.6% to a record close of $303.19 on Wednesday, hitting a peak of $304.44 along the way as the company reported that App Store customers spent $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day saw a record single-day spend of $386 million. The data rounded off an impressive 2019 for the firm, which was also buoyed by strong fourth quarter results led by AirPods sales.

Earlier this week Apple got a downgrade from Needham analyst Laura Martin, who cited the stock’s outperformance in 2019. Martin downgraded the stock to Buy from Strong Buy.

