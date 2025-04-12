Apple Stock: 3 Experts Argue Pros and Cons of ‘Buying the Dip’ Amid Trump Tariff Drama

The stock market volatility that began on April 3, 2025, with the announcement that the U.S. would levy large tariffs on imports from almost every country has hit the tech sector as hard, if not harder, than any other. And Apple (AAPL), as the standard bearer of the sector, suffered huge losses. But some investors see a buying opportunity amid the chaos.

Should you buy the dip on Apple stock? Here’s what the experts say.

Tariffs Took a Bite Out of Apple

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, Apple lost over $320 billion in market capitalization, according to The Guardian. This is a clear sign that investors are afraid that the cost to produce iPhones, MacBooks and other Apple products will increase dramatically. This could force the tech giant to raise prices to the point where many consumers will find these ubiquitous products to be unaffordable.

Most of Apple’s hardware products are made in China, which, as of April 9, 2025, was looking at tariffs of over 100% on products shipped into the United States. India and Vietnam, where Apple also has production facilities, also saw large tariffs.

Dave Bartoziac Looks at the History

Dave Bartoziac of Zachs Investment Research says Apple has been oversold — and that buying Apple when it’s oversold is usually a good idea, historically speaking.

Zachs rates Apple a sell as of April 11. If there’s a market rally, however, that recommendation could change.

Bernard Zambonin Wants To Wait

Bernard Zambonin of TipRanks wrote that it’s not a good idea to buy the dip on Apple. His reasoning is that Apple is perhaps in the worst position possible in light of the huge tariffs placed on goods from China.

The possibility of seeing materials costs double practically overnight means, in Zambonin’s opinion, that Apple is facing nearly insurmountable headwinds at worst and long-term uncertainty at best.

Wait for More Certainty, Says Mohit Oberoi

Mohit Oberoi of Barchart noted that Apple is typically somewhat defensive, falling less than other tech stocks, even in turbulent times. However, Apple was negatively impacted by the tariff announcement even more than other tech titans, probably because of its reliance on Chinese materials and production.

As of April 9, Apple stock was down almost 20% from the previous week. Oberoi cited the uncertainty over the future of tariffs as a reason to refrain from buying the dip in Apple right now.

The tariff-driven rout of the market over the first few days of April has produced a lot of opportunities to buy the dip in many different sectors. The consensus seems to be that as far as the tech sector in general — and Apple in particular — is concerned, investors would be prudent to wait.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Apple Stock: 3 Experts Argue Pros and Cons of ‘Buying the Dip’ Amid Trump Tariff Drama

