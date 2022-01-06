Apple Stock: Robust Demand to Drive it Higher

Despite the uncertain macro environment and industry-wide supply constraints, which had an almost $6 billion impact on its revenues in FY21, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock outperformed the benchmark index in 2021. AAPL's stock price appreciated about 35% in 2021 compared to a 27% increase in the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Apple’s outperformance comes on the back of its robust sales across all product categories and geographies in FY21.

To provide a bit of background, Apple’s top-line registered 33% growth on a year-over-year basis in FY21. Further, the company highlighted that its product categories and geographies marked more than 20% growth.

What’s Ahead in 2022?

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook remains upbeat and expects to benefit from strong demand trends for its products.

Similarly bullish is Daniel Ives of Wedbush about Apple’s product demand in 2022. He expects demand to outpace supply.

Ives stated, “Demand is outstripping supply for Apple by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter.” He sees this as a tailwind for Apple’s "March and June quarters as the supply chain issues ease in 1H22.”

Ives expects increased demand and higher average selling prices for iPhone Pro/Pro Max to provide a multi-year growth platform for Apple and sees the “supply chain issues as nothing more than a speed bump.”

The analyst noted that China remains a major growth engine for Apple, where it gained market share in the prior year. Ives has a Buy rating on AAPL stock with a price target of $200.

Wall Street’s Take

Along with Ives, most analysts have a bullish outlook on Apple stock. It has received 21 Buy, 3 Hold, and 1 Sell recommendations for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Moreover, the average Apple price target of $175.28 is in line with its current market price.

Further, Apple stock scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score system, implying it will likely outperform the market averages.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

