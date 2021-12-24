Apple Stock: Is it Worth a Bite?

Apple (AAPL) is executing its operations remarkably well amid persisting chip shortages and other manufacturing disruptions. Continued demand for its products and services, including the iPhone, Apple TV+, and Apple Fitness+ are moving the company forward.

Financial Health is a Boon

Apple’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generation capabilities instill confidence in investors. Cash & marketable securities at the end of its fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 were recorded at $190.52 billion, compared with $118.72 billion of term debt (active loan repaid in installments over a set period of time), leaving the company enough net cash to pursue growth strategies.

Significantly, the company returned $24 billion in the last reported quarter, of which AAPL dividends constituted $3.6 billion.

Focus on Virtual and Augmented Reality

Apple's focus on autonomous vehicles and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies, which present lucrative long-term growth opportunities, are currently attracting Wall Street analysts to Apple stock.

Apple has acquired several small firms dealing in AR hardware, 3D gaming, and VR software over the last few years, including Spaces, SensoMotoric, Flyby Media, and Emotient, among others.

Additionally, Apple’s ARKit framework is aiding the development of AR experiences for its iOS platform by third-party developers.

The industry is anticipating the release of Apple’s AR/VR headset around the end of 2022, causing many analysts to revise their stance on the company’s prospects.

Wall Street Weighs In

Recently, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated a Buy rating on AAPL stock and raised his price target to $210 from $180. He said that Apple is his top stock pick for 2022. Incidentally, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives and Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani also count Apple stock among their favorite picks for the upcoming year.

The optimism on Wall Street is reflected in the Strong Buy consensus rating for Apple based on 21 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average AAPL price target of $175.28 indicates that shares are currently fully priced, however, the top end of the price forecasts over the next 12 months indicates almost 20% upside potential from current levels.

