Apple, Starbucks & eBay Earnings Previews & A Strong Buy Retail Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains previews what investors can expect from Apple AAPL, Starbucks SBUX, and eBay EBAY earnings Tuesday. The episode then ends with why Guess?, Inc. GES is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all jumped Tuesday after Monday’s coronavirus-based selloff, as Wall Street tries to decide what is the appropriate level of worry. China and other countries have boosted their efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has now infected roughly 4,500 people and killed at least 106.

Despite the worries, quarterly earnings took center stage Tuesday. Lockheed Martin LMT, 3M MMM, and Pfizer PFE all reported before the opening bell today, with 3M and Pfizer down big.

Looking ahead to after the bell, investors will see if Starbucks can keep up its solid momentum in the U.S. and China. The global coffee giant has boosted its delivery and digital efforts to help expand and match consumer demand.

Meanwhile, eBay stock has fallen 14% in the past six months as investors worry that its larger rivals such as Amazon AMZN have started to dominate too much of the e-commerce market, alongside traditional retailers like Walmart WMT.

And, of course, Tuesday’s biggest name is Apple. The stock has climbed over 100% in the past year and its Q1 fiscal 2020 report will help show investors if its services business will continue to drive sales.

Investors should pay close attention to its iPhone outlook, early Apple TV+ numbers as it tries to fight its way into the streaming wars alongside Netflix NFLX and Disney DIS, and more

We then close with a look a why Guess? is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its shares trading near $20.

