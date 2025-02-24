News & Insights

Apple To Spend More Than $500 Bln In The U.S. Over Four Years; Plans To Hire Around 20,000 People

February 24, 2025 — 06:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Apple said it plans to spend and invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. As part of the U.S. investments, Apple will work with manufacturing partners to begin production of servers in Houston later in the current year. The facility, slated to open in 2026, will create thousands of jobs. As part of the new investment, Apple is doubling its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund. The growing commitment will increase the fund from $5 billion to $10 billion.

In the next four years, Apple plans to hire around 20,000 people, of which the vast majority will be focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning. The company said the expanded commitment includes significant investment in Apple's R&D hubs across the country.

