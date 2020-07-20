Jamf Holding, which provides software for enterprises to remotely deploy Apple devices, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Monday.



The Minneapolis, MN-based company now plans to raise $352 million by offering 16 million shares (16% insider) at a price range of $21 to $23. The company had previously filed to the same number of shares at a range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint of the revised range, Jamf Holding will raise 22% more in proceeds than previously anticipated to command a fully diluted market value of $2.7 billion.



Jamf Holding was founded in 2002 and booked $220 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JAMF. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 20, 2020.



The article Apple software management provider Jamf increases range to $21 to $23 ahead of $352 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



