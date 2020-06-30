Jamf Holding, which provides software for managing workflows across Apple devices, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, this is likely a placeholder for a deal we estimate could raise up to $300 million.



Jamf provides a cloud software platform that it believes is the only vertically-focused Apple infrastructure and security platform of scale in the world. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, and as of March 31, 2020, the company had approximately 38,500 customers deploying 16 million Apple devices in over 100 countries and territories. As of June 29, 2020, the company had more than 40,000 customers.



The Minneapolis, MN-based company was founded in 2002 and booked $220 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. The company has not selected a listing exchange or ticker yet. Jamf Holding filed confidentially on December 20, 2019. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, and HSBC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Apple software management provider Jamf files for an estimated $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



