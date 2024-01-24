News & Insights

Apple smartphone shipments in China shrink 2.1% in fourth quarter - IDC

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 24, 2024 — 11:13 pm EST

Written by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Apple's smartphone shipments in China shrank 2.1% in the final quarter of 2023 from the same period a year ago, but Apple rose to the number one spot in the market, data from research firm IDC showed on Thursday.

Huawei's shipments increased 36.2% in the last quarter of the year, the IDC figures showed. The company rose to become the No. 4 smartphone maker in China in the quarter with a 13.9% share.

Overall, shipment volume in China's smartphone market was 73.63 million units for the quarter, up 1.2%. For the full year, shipment volume was 271 million units, down 5%, IDC said.

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((yelin.mo@thomsonreuters.com;))

