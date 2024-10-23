News & Insights

Apple significantly scales back Vision Pro production, The Information reports

October 23, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Production of the Apple (AAPL) Vision Pro scaled back considerably over the summer, but there’s a chance Apple may stop it entirely by the end of the year, The Information’s Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu report, citing multiple people directly involved in building components for the device.

