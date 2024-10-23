Apple significantly scales back Vision Pro production, The Information reports

Production of the Apple (AAPL) Vision Pro scaled back considerably over the summer, but there’s a chance Apple may stop it entirely by the end of the year, The Information’s Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu report, citing multiple people directly involved in building components for the device.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.