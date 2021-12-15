US Markets
Apple shuts stores in Miami, Ottawa, Annapolis after rise in COVID-19 cases - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has temporarily closed three retail stores in Miami, Maryland and Ottawa after a rise in employee COVID-19 cases and exposures, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company said that all employees will take COVID-19 tests prior to the stores reopening and that it's staying in touch with the affected workers, according to the report.

The iPhone maker said on Tuesday all customers and employees at its stores will be required to wear masks.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with the spread of the Omicron variant causing more worry for several major companies, prompting them to tighten their protocols.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

