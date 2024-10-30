Apple shipped $6B of iPhones from India in 6M through Sept., Bloomberg says

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone exports from India rose 33% year over year to roughly $6B in the six months through September 2024, putting 2025 exports on track to pass fiscal 2024’s $10B, Bloomberg’s Sankalp Phartiyal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. India is a critical part of the company’s effort to lessen its reliance on China, the report notes.

