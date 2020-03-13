US Markets

Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Apple Inc on Friday called off the in-person portion of its annual developers conference scheduled to be held in San Jose and said it would run the program entirely online in June because of coronavirus fears.

