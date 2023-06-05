News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of developer conference

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 05, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Medha Singh for Reuters ->

Updates with details on valuation

June 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O shares hit a record high for the first time in 17 months on Monday, ahead of an annual software developer conference, although their market value remained short of an all-time peak of $3 trillion.

Apple is expected to launch a mixed-reality headset later in the day, which would be its first big move into a new product category since the introduction of the Apple Watch nine years ago.

Shares of the world's most valuable listed company were last up 1.5% at $183.70.They have jumped nearly 40% in 2023, compared with an 11.5% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX.

Apple became the only company to hit $3 trillion in market capitalization early last year. It was last valued at $2.89 trillion.

The iPhone maker's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is 28.39, compared with the sector median of 12.79.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.