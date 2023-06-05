Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of developer conference

June 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O shares on Monday hit a record high for the first time in 17 months, as the stock got a boost ahead of its annual software developer conference where it is expected to launch a mixed-reality headset.

The world's most valuable listed company was last up 1.2% at $183.25 in early trading. The headset would be Apple's first big move into a new product category since the introduction of Apple Watch nine years ago.

Apple is among a handful of megacap tech-focused firms that have underpinned main stock indexes this year, as enthusiasm over advances in AI helps fuel a rally. Apple shares have jumped nearly 40% in 2023, compared with an 11.5% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.