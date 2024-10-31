Apple shares drop 2% to $221.56 after Q4 report

16:34 EDT Apple (AAPL) shares drop 2% to $221.56 after Q4 report

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.