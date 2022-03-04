US Markets
AAPL

Apple shareholders vote in favor of CEO Cook's annual compensation

Contributors
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Danielle Kaye Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Apple Inc shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's annual compensation in a virtual meeting on Friday, rejecting some investor concerns over the magnitude of his equity award.

March 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's annual compensation in a virtual meeting on Friday, rejecting some investor concerns over the magnitude of his equity award.

Cook, who took the helm in 2011, last year received a compensation package with a total value of $98.7 million, a sum 1,447 times that of the average employee, thanks to a stock grant as part of a long-term equity plan.

He earned $14.8 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Danielle Kaye in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular