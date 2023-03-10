US Markets
AAPL

Apple shareholders reject proposals from conservative groups

Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

March 10, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

By Stephen Nellis

March 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O shareholders on Friday rejected two proposals put forth by conservative U.S. groups focused on scrutinizing the iPhone maker's inclusion and diversity policies and its ties to China.

Shareholders meanwhile approved the company's executive pay packages. The approval comes after the company reduced Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's pay and made it more dependent on stock performance.

During a question-and-answer session with shareholders, Cook said that Apple continued to plan for dividend increases. On how Apple plans to respond to changing economic conditions, Cook noted that the company's operating expenses came in below its forecast during its most recently-reported quarter.

"But most important, and I can't stress this enough, we're continuing to invest in innovation, whatever the near-term economic picture looks like," Cook said during the meeting.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.