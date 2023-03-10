Apple shareholders reject proposals from conservative groups

March 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O shareholders on Friday rejected two shareholder proposals put forth by conservative U.S. groups focused on scrutinizing the iPhone maker's inclusion and diversity policies and its ties to China.

Shareholders also approved the company's executive pay packages. The approval comes after the company reduced Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's pay and made it more dependent on stock performance.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

