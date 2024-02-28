News & Insights

Apple shareholders reject AI disclosure proposal

February 28, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O shareholders on Wednesday rejected a measure asking the iPhone maker to disclose more information about how it uses artificial intelligence in its business and its ethical guidelines for the technology.

The proposal, which was defeated at the firm's annual shareholder meeting, was put forth by pension trust of the AFL-CIO, the largest American labor union federation, which also proposed AI measures at other technology companies.

A similar proposal will be heard at Walt Disney Co's DIS.N annual meeting in April.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

