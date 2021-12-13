Apple set to amass $3 trillion in market capitalization

Updates with milestone, comment

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O looked set to touch $3 trillion in market value on Monday as its shares hovered around a new record high, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross the milestone.

Shares of the world's most valuable company were down about 1% at $178.30 on Monday, following a stunning run over the past decade that was underpinned by the iPhone maker's top-selling product launches and a fast-growing services business.

The company's stock needs to reach $182.86 to record $3 trillion in market value. Last week, Apple's shares rose nearly 11% and hit record highs in four sessions.

Apple's shares have surged this year as investors remain confident that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

When Apple hits the milestone, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will be the only company in the $2 trillion club, while Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Tesla TSLA.O have crossed $1 trillion.

Apple's march from $2 trillion to near $3 trillion in market value took just 16 months as its stock roared higher, leading a group of megacap technology companies that benefited as people relied heavily on tech during the pandemic.

"(Chief Executive Officer) Tim Cook has done an amazing job over the past decade, taking Apple's share price up over 1,400%," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

"Fed tapering and eventually tightening, along with growth concerns toward the end of 2023 helped Apple resume its role as a favorite holding for most investors."

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu))

