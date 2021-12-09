Apple Selling its Way Through Supply Impacts

The ongoing saga of the global chip shortage has continued to wage on, adversely affecting the automotive and smartphone industries and rattling their investors as a result. However, the world’s most valuable company appears to have mitigated its impact, or at least has the strength to overcome it. Despite the shortage, Apple Inc. (Nasdaq:AAPL) is poised to sell about 40 million iPhone 13’s this quarter, and is currently experiencing the most fundamentally productive product cycle of the past ten years.

These metrics are derived from the calculations of one of Wall Street’s most accurate analysts, Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities, who added that demand for the iPhone 13 is currently outpacing production capacity. He elaborated that the gap currently stands around 10 million units, which is expected to act as a “key driver of the stock going forward.”

Ives rated the stock a Buy, and declared a price target of $200. This target currently suggests a potential 12-month upside of 14.23%.

China remains considerably significant to Apple’s sales story, as the place where about 15 million iPhone 13’s sold this quarter. These huge iPhone upgrade numbers are helping to push AAPL toward a $3 trillion market cap, which Ives sees occurring before or during 2022.

Additionally, Apple has been investing heavily in new innovations and technologies, notably its Apple Glasses and their AR capabilities. According to Ives, the “massive market opportunity” in the metaverse for the tech company could boost its stock price up to $20 on a sum-of-the-parts valuation basis.

Even for all of his bullishness, Ives left room to discuss Apple’s stock risks. The company's future progress hinges on the unpredictable nature of Chinese regulation, which has had more contentions with other large tech firms this past year. On top of the precarious situation, many of Apple’s direct competitors are based in China, which pose as an obstacle in from of the company’s product cycle strategy.

At the same time, Ives does not anticipate the supply chain constraints causing too much detriment to the current demand/ supply calculation.

On TipRanks, AAPL has an analyst rating consensus of Strong Buy, based on 22 Buy, 5 Hold, and 1 Sell rating. The average AAPL price target is $169.88, reflecting a possible 12-month downside of 2.97%. AAPL closed trading Wednesday at a price of $175.08 per share.

