Apple Self Service Repair Now Online In The US With More Than 200 Parts And Tools

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) said its Self Service Repair is now available in the US and will expand to additional countries - beginning in Europe - later in the current year. The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replaced part.

Also, Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49. This will provide customers with access to professional repair tools.

The company noted that the parts supplied through the Self Service Repair are the same ones - at the same price - as those available to Apple's network of authorized repair providers.

