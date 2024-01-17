Apple seeks $73.4 mln in fees from Epic Games antitrust fight

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has asked a U.S. judge to award it $73.4 million in legal fees and other costs from defending against “Fortnite” maker Epic Games’ lawsuit accusing the iPhone maker of unlawfully restrictive policies in its lucrative App Store.

Apple made its request on Tuesday to a U.S. judge in California, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected appeals from Epic Games and Apple challenging parts of a lower court’s order in the closely watched antitrust case.

Epic Games had asked the justices to revive its bid to open up Apple’s iOS to competing app stores. Apple was contesting an order that it must now allow developers more freedom within apps to tell consumers about payment options outside of Apple’s system.

“Apple reasonably defended against Epic’s long planned, expensive, and multifaceted attack against Apple’s business model,” the company said in its fee request.

The request stems from a lower court ruling that said Epic Games violated a developer agreement it signed in 2010. That agreement said Epic agreed to cover losses, legal fees, and other costs for any breach.

Representatives for Cary, North Carolina-based Epic Games and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney in a post on X said his company would challenge how Apple said it would comply with the court order letting developers direct app users to other purchasing options.

Epic Games sued Apple in 2020. A U.S. judge mostly ruled for Apple at a non-jury trial in 2021, and an appeals court last year largely upheld the judge’s order.

Apple’s filing with U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday said the company had spent $83 million in total, but it applied a 10% discount to reflect Epic’s partial victory.

Apple's law firms in the case included Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Information on the firms' hours and billing amounts on the case was redacted in the filing.

“Apple negotiated, monitored, and ultimately paid its bills as they became due. California law requires Apple to be fully compensated for those reasonable expenses,” the company said.

The case is Epic Games v Apple, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:20-cv-05640-YGR.

