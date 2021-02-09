US Markets
AAPL

Apple says Wistron due to restart violence-hit India factory

Contributor
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Apple on Tuesday said Wistron had begun the process of restarting operations at its violence-hit factory in southern India and that it was working with the Taiwanese firm to ensure that all necessary systems were in place.

NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O on Tuesday said Wistron 3231.TW had begun the process of restarting operations at its violence-hit factory in southern India and that it was working with the Taiwanese firm to ensure that all necessary systems were in place.

"For the past eight weeks, teams across Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Wistron to make sure the necessary systems and processes are in place at their Narasapura facility," Apple said in a statement.

"Wistron remains on probation and we will monitor their progress closely."

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters