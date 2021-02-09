Apple says Wistron due to restart violence-hit India factory

NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O on Tuesday said Wistron 3231.TW had begun the process of restarting operations at its violence-hit factory in southern India and that it was working with the Taiwanese firm to ensure that all necessary systems were in place.

"For the past eight weeks, teams across Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Wistron to make sure the necessary systems and processes are in place at their Narasapura facility," Apple said in a statement.

"Wistron remains on probation and we will monitor their progress closely."

