Apple says it has staff on site at Foxconn Zhengzhou facility

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Thursday it has team members on the ground at the Foxconn 2317.TW Zhengzhou iPhone manufacturing facility, which was hit by worker protests in recent days.

"We have Apple team members on the ground at our supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility. We are reviewing the situation and working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees' concerns are addressed," the company said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

