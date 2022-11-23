US Markets
AAPL

Apple says it has staff on site at Foxconn Zhengzhou facility

Credit: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA

November 23, 2022 — 09:54 pm EST

Written by Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Thursday it has team members on the ground at the Foxconn 2317.TW Zhengzhou iPhone manufacturing facility, which was hit by worker protests in recent days.

"We have Apple team members on the ground at our supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility. We are reviewing the situation and working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees' concerns are addressed," the company said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.