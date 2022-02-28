Apple says it has complied with Dutch watchdog - letter

US Markets
Apple argued in a letter to the Dutch consumer watchdog obtained by Reuters on Monday that it has complied with an order to open its App Store to alternative payment providers for dating apps in the Netherlands.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has levied five separate weekly $5.7 million fines against Apple for failure to comply with the order, saying that Apple's proposed solutions put an unfair burden on developers.

The letter from Apple to the ACM dated Feb. 28 said the solution it has offered would require only a "minor technical change" with no additional costs.

