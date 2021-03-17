Apple Says Funded 17 Green Bond Projects In 2020

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Wednesday that it funded 17 Green Bond projects in 2020 that will avoid an average of 921,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to removing about 200,000 cars from the road.

The company said it allocated $2.8 billion, which was more than half of its total green bond spend of $4.7 billion, for the green bond projects. It will continue to invest in projects that address carbon emissions.

The projects will generate 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy globally, with Apple adding over 350 megawatts of newly installed renewable energy over the last year in Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, and Denmark.

Apple has issued three sets of green bonds since 2016 totaling $4.7 billion.

Last July, the company unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

Apple said it is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

A 180-acre site located within the Reno Technology Park is now providing power to Apple's Nevada data center. A 112-megawatt virtual power purchase agreement with this wind farm in Illinois covers Apple's electricity use in the Chicago region.

Apple noted that it worked with Etsy, Akamai, and SwissRE to support the development of 165 megawatts of renewable power through a solar photovoltaic project outside Fredericksburg, Virginia, which is now delivering energy to the broader electric grid in the region.

Apple said it has completed construction of two of the world's largest onshore wind turbines. Located near the Danish town of Esbjerg, the 200-meter-tall turbines are expected to produce 62 gigawatt hours each year — enough to power almost 20,000 homes. The power produced at Esbjerg will support Apple's data center in Viborg, with all surplus energy going into the Danish grid.

