March 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said all its U.S. stores were open as of Monday for the first time since March last year.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.