Apple, Samsung To Upgrade For 5G In India By December

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said on Thursday that it would include software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12 and iPhone SE, as these models do not support the 5G network. The iPhone maker said in a statement, "We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is complete." "5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December, " the company added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1 amid much fanfare, with leading telecom operator Reliance Jio saying it would make the service available in four cities, while rival Bharti Airtel targeted eight cities. A Samsung India spokesperson said the company would roll out updates across all its 5G devices by mid-November. The agenda includes "prioritising" the release of software upgrades for supporting the high-speed network, the notice for the closed-door meeting stated. While telecom players and smartphone makers have been holding discussions with each other, ironing out compatibility issues between the specific 5G technology of telecom companies in India and phone software is taking time, one of the industry sources said.

