Apple Rolls Out 'Shop With Specialist Over Video' To Buy IPhone Lineup

(RTTNews) - Apple, Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched "Shop with a Specialist over Video," a new live shopping experience on apple.com for customers in the U.S. Shop with a Specialist over Video is available to customers in the U.S. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT every day on apple.com/shop/buy-iphone.

The live shopping option connects customers with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session to shop the iPhone lineup, including iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, available today in an all-new yellow color.

With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options. During the session, an Apple team member will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.