Apple Rolls Out IOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence

October 28, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has released the free new iOS 18.1 update, the first major update to the iOS 18 which came out in September.

Earlier, the company claimed to release the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence with the launch of the iPhone 16. However, the features were missing at the launch.

Now, the tech giant has released the first set of Apple Intelligence features with the update, which can be downloaded through the Settings app, or will prompt users to install it overnight.

Some of the latest features include writing tools for proofreading text and writing summaries, an updated Siri, a Clean Up feature to remove unwanted objects in the image, and a Smart Reply feature in mail and messages.

Notably, the Apple Intelligence is launching in a beta capacity, and will be available to a small number of users. The first set is available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, any iPhone 16 lineup.

Also, Mac. iPad OS 18.1 and MacOS 15.1 updates are also available for download, offering the same Apple Intelligence tools.

