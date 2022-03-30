Markets
Apple Rolls Out $50 Mln Supplier Employee Development Fund

(RTTNews) - Apple, Inc. (AAPL) announced Wednesday a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund that will expand access to learning opportunities and skills development for people in its supply chain.

The fund also includes new and expanded partnerships with leading rights advocates, universities, and nonprofits to drive Apple's ongoing work to empower supplier employees and drive improvements in knowledge of and respect for workplace rights across industries.

The new education initiatives will make trainings and coursework available to supplier employees around the world, with programming initially available to individuals in the US, China, India, and Vietnam. By 2023, Apple expects more than 100,000 supplier employees to participate in new learning opportunities.

As part of the new $50 million commitment, Apple is working alongside supply chain partners to amplify worker voice. That includes supporting the worker rights programs created by the International Labour Organization (ILO) for people in the electronics sector, and the work the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is doing to expand rights trainings.

