Apple Is Rolling Out Huge Price Increases. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

Apple raised prices on Macs and iPads by as much as $1,300, its first broad hardware increases in years.

A worsening memory chip shortage, fueled by AI data center demand, is sending Apple's component costs soaring.

The iPhone could be next when new models arrive this fall.

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Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell about 6% on Thursday after the company did something it almost never does: raise prices. Apple raised the prices of nearly every Mac, iPad, HomePod, and Apple TV, along with its Vision Pro headset, with increases ranging from $100 to $300 on its most popular models -- and more on some high-end configurations. The M5 MacBook Pro, for example, now starts at $1,999, up $300. And the Mac Studio, powered by the M3 Ultra, saw a $1,300 price increase. These increases sparked the stock's worst single-day drop in more than a year.

So, why would Apple break with its pricing discipline now? And why did investors punish the stock for a move meant to protect its profits?

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A hundred-year flood

The answer starts with a global shortage of memory chips, the result of an artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom that has upended the market for the components inside every device Apple sells.

"This is a hundred-year flood," Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month. "I've never seen anything like it in any area in over 40 years."

As cloud-computing providers race to build out AI data centers, they have been buying up the memory and storage those servers require, leaving far less supply for everyone else. The result has been a staggering run-up in costs. Contract prices for conventional DRAM (the working memory in computers and phones) jumped about 90% in the first quarter of 2026 alone, according to research firm TrendForce, then rose another 60% in the second quarter. NAND flash storage prices have surged at a similar pace. All told, memory and storage costs have climbed to about four times what they were three quarters ago.

For a company that builds memory and storage into every product it sells, a cost spike like that is impossible to absorb quietly. Apple said the rapid expansion of AI data centers had created an "extraordinary surge" in demand, and that it had reached a point where it could no longer shield customers from the increases.

"We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us," Cook said, "and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

What it means for Apple's margins

On its face, raising prices should help Apple defend its rich profit margins. The trouble is what the move signals.

Apple's most recent quarter showed just how profitable the business had become. In its fiscal second quarter of 2026 (the period ended March 28, 2026), revenue rose 17% year over year to $111.2 billion, and earnings per share jumped 22%. Gross margin reached 49.3%, up from 47.1% a year earlier, lifted in part by a high-margin services business that set a record at about $31 billion.

But those results landed before the worst of the memory squeeze hit. The price increases are essentially Apple getting ahead of a cost problem that is only now flowing through its supply chain in a significant way -- and that creates risk in both directions. Absorb the higher costs, and Apple's prized margins compress. Pass them on, as it is now doing, and it risks softening demand for devices that just got more expensive.

The bigger question for investors is the iPhone, which brings in about half of Apple's revenue and was left untouched on Thursday, along with the Apple Watch and AirPods. That may not hold. New iPhone models are expected this fall, and research firm Counterpoint estimates the memory crunch could add about $200 in component costs per device, with any price increases reportedly hitting higher-storage versions hardest. A price hike on the iPhone would carry far more weight than one on the Mac or iPad.

At about $275 a share, Apple trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 33 -- a premium that reflects how much the market values its steady profits and growing services engine. A valuation like that leaves little cushion if margins come under pressure, which helps explain why the stock sold off even as management moved to defend the bottom line.

With this said, I'd argue that none of this undermines the long-term case for Apple. Apple still has a vast and growing installed base, a services business compounding at double-digit rates, and significant pricing power -- evident in the premium prices it commands relative to competition. Still, the memory shortage is no joke, and the next few quarters will test how much of that cost Apple can pass along without denting demand.

What will be really telling for Apple stock is how customers will react to an iPhone price increase. We might find out soon -- whether the company waits until it releases new iPhones this fall or increases prices in the next few weeks.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.