Apple Rewards Engineers With Stock Bonuses To Prevent Them From Switching To Meta: Reports

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly giving stock bonuses to some engineers as an effort to prevent them from switching to other tech companies, like Meta.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple informed select engineers in silicon design, hardware, software, and operations that they would receive stock bonuses of between $50,000 and $180,000. The bonuses were presented by managers as a reward for high performers.

The stock bonuses given out by Apple are not part of normal payment packages, which include a base salary, stock units and a cash bonus.

The report says that Apple and Facebook-owner Meta are battling for top talent in the silicon valley. Meta poached nearly 100 engineers from Apple in the last few months, while Apple also recruited several key Meta employees.

Meta is recruiting from Apple's augmented reality, AI, and engineering divisions, as the company plans to launch a smart watch in the coming years that will directly compete with the Apple Watch. Meanwhile, Apple is prepping to launch its own AR/VR headset, which will compete with the Meta-owned Oculus virtual reality headsets.

In October, reports said that Meta was planning to hire 10,000 engineers to build Mark Zuckerberg's version of the metaverse.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

