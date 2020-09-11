US Markets
Apple revises App Store guidelines, loosening some in-app payment rules

Stephen Nellis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Apple Inc on Friday published a revision of some of its App Store review guidelines https://developer.apple.com/app-store/review/guidelines, loosening some restrictions on streaming game services, online classes and on when developers must use its in-app purchase system that charges a 30% commission.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Friday published a revision of some of its App Store review guidelines, loosening some restrictions on streaming game services, online classes and on when developers must use its in-app purchase system that charges a 30% commission.

The company made the changes after criticism from developers over its App Store practices and after some of its rivals such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google declined to launch their streaming game platforms on iPhones because of Apple's rules.

