Apple revises App Store guidelines, loosening some in-app payment rules

By Stephen Nellis

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Friday published a revision of some of its App Store review guidelines, loosening some restrictions on streaming game services, online classes and on when developers must use its in-app purchase system that charges a 30% commission.

The company made the changes after criticism from developers over its App Store practices and after some of its rivals such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google declined to launch their streaming game platforms on iPhones because of Apple's rules.

