Apple revises App Store guidelines

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Apple Inc said on Friday it has revised its App Store guidelines ahead of the launch of an upcoming iOS version, with changes that may impact gaming and business apps on its platform.

