Apple Reverses Course, Will Build Mac Pro In Texas, Not China

Apple is going to keep building the Mac Pro in Texas, after all.

The company (ticker: AAPL) said Monday that it plans to manufacture the latest version of the Mac Pro in the same Austin facility where it has been building previous generations of the Mac Pro line since 2013. That wouldn’t be interesting except for the fact that in June there were reports that Apple had decided to build the powerful $6,000 desktop computer in China. The Wall Street Journal had reported that Apple had chosen the Taiwanese contract manufacturer Quanta Computer to build the Mac Pro at a factory near Shanghai.

Instead, Apple said it would keep production in Texas “as part of its commitment to U.S. economic growth.” Apple also said the new Mac Pro, which was introduced at the company’s annual developers conference in June, would include parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies, specifically citing Intersil, a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics, and ON Semiconductor.

Apple said the decision was made possible last week after the Trump administration provided Apple a tariff reprieve on 10 items, including certain parts used in the Mac Pro. The company said the value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than the previous generation Mac Pro.

The company said it is on track to meet a previous promise to invest $350 billion in the U.S. economy by 2023. It said that last year alone it spent more than $60 billion with more than 9,000 domestic suppliers across the country. Apple asserts that it supports 2.4 million jobs in all 50 states, including 90,000 direct employees.

Apple shares were up 0.9% to $219.75 Monday afternoon. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%.

