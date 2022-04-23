Apple Reveals Attachable Gaming Controllers

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently submitted a patent in Europe that showed it's at work on gaming controllers for the iPhone and iPad. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "Ask Us Anything," recorded on April 12, Fool.com contributor Jose Najarro considers Apple's potential future in the gaming market.

Jose Najarro: Apple submitted a patent in Europe and people started to see what it was trying to work on. If I might just share screen really quick, this is just a quick image. They're working on patent for some form of controllers for the iPhone and the iPad. We were just talking about the gaming market. Even big tech Apple has gone to some form of Cloud gaming, I believe with their Apple Arcade. I'm not sure if it's exactly Cloud gaming. A company that sells the headsets, headphones now you might be able to start picking up soon some form of controller, and they just have different ways how you can connect it.

I think this is pretty interesting. When you think about it, a nice amount of people have in Apple. It's like, hey, instead of creating a gaming system, let's just make our phone, a gaming system with this easy product and people already have the main product in their hands. I thought it's pretty interesting. They have more like just regular controllers that you see. But they're also working on like some game pad. Obviously, this doesn't mean they're necessarily going to go and built it. But now they have this option to do it. I again, as someone who doesn't game much right now, would like to see this because in the market right now, these controllers that I see right now by high brands, I think RaySearch, is one of the biggest brands out there right now that does this. They're around 120, $130. I'm pretty sure Apple will be able to market this really well with some strong margins if they do move forward with it.

