Apple Resumes Sale Of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. announced the availability of Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the United States, after the sales and import bans on these products were paused by a federal appeals court.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 started its resale at select Apple Stores in the United States on Wednesday, while these products will be available online starting today by 12pm PT.

In a post on X platform, the tech major announced, "We are thrilled to return the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, including the blood oxygen feature, will become available for purchase again in the United States..."

Wider availability of the watches are expected by Saturday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission had banned Apple from selling its newest models of Apple Watches in the country with effect from December 26 after it found that the tech major had infringed two patents owned by medical monitoring technology firm Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories, Inc.

President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto the ban on Apple Watches, despite the Cupertino, California-based company's request.

Meanwhile, Apple appealed the decision to ban the sales of its Watches, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, and filed an emergency request for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the ban.

It asked the Federal Circuit to pause the ban at least until U.S. Customs and Border Protection decides whether redesigned versions of its watches infringe Masimo's patents.

The customs office is due to make its decision on January 12.

