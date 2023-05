May 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has restricted the use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence tools as it develops its own similar technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)

