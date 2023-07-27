Apple Reports After the Close on 8/3 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Apple (NASD: AAPL) AAPL next earnings date is projected to be 8/3 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.19/share on $81.67 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Apple earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2023 5/4/2023 1.520 Q1 2023 2/2/2023 1.880 Q4 2022 10/27/2022 1.290 Q3 2022 7/28/2022 1.200 Q2 2022 4/28/2022 1.520

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Apple has options available that expire August 04th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the AAPL options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Apple's current dividend yield is 0.49%, with the following Apple Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.