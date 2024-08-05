News & Insights

Apple Reportedly To Launch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, IMac With M4 Chip Later This Year

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is on track to launch the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the Power On newsletter, Gurman added that that MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro will receive their M4 updates in 2025.

According to the report, the tech giant is focusing on making the devices more powerful with the M4 processor's neural engine to deliver outstanding artificial intelligence performance, hinting that "at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes."

Notably, the smartphone maker has given a new look to MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac, since the transition to Apple Silicon, as per 9T05Mac. The only models that didn't receive a design update are the Mac Pro and Mac mini.

Previously, Gurman reported that Apple is also working on a thinner version of the MacBook Pro.

