Apple Reportedly Expresses Interest In Buying Manchester United

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has expressed interest in buying UK soccer team Manchester United for 5.8 billion pounds, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

A number of other parties also said to be interested in the potential acquisition.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide - and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, the reports said.

On Tuesday, Manchester United said that its board commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. It would consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.